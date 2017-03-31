Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Nebraska/Dakotas
Unread 03-31-2017, 11:54 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Location: Northwest PA
Posts: 33
Nebraska/Dakotas
I don't see too much here about deer hunting Nebraska or the Dakotas. They are withing reasonable driving distance from me which also makes them appealing. I'm really looking to expand my hunting skills however I have never hunted either of these states. Tags appear to be reasonably easy to obtain but the lack of public land may be an issue.

I'm looking for any info you guys are willing to share. I have no interest in poaching anyone's honey holes, simply looking for some info. I'd also be willing to help out on a ranch for a week in exchange for the opportunity to hunt or tag along on a hunt and learn. Paying a trespass fee isn't out of the question either. I'm an 8 year USMC Veteran and a city police officer in western PA, not looking to swindle anyone here. Just looking to head west for deer. Thanks in advance.

Semper Fi,

Josh
