Mule Deer Hunt
02-26-2017, 10:44 PM
Mule Deer Hunt
I am new to trying to book a guided hunt. I am looking for a Mule Deer hunt. I have no points so looking for a guided hunt that I can hunt without points. I am looking for a hunt that provides shot opportunities for 1000yds or under. I would be happy with a buck over 150". Any advice?
02-27-2017, 12:33 AM
Re: Mule Deer Hunt
26, check out the Mexico hunts. I know two guys that went and killed some big bucks. Both took 180 plus Miley's. Decent priced, big deer, they meet them at the border and clear their firearms through. Good luck
