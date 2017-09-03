Montana BLM Mulies Hey guys I'm looking for some input on getting a Montana hunt set up in a year or 2. I've been to the Ft Peck area before back in 08 with a friend who's family had about a 1,500 acre farm on the Missouri River. Hunting wasn't very hard there being there was an abundance of whitetail. They no longer own the land and I really want to experience Montana again. I've talked to the Fish and Wildlife a few times and they've been helpful but they also been confusing on a few things. I understand that getting an elk tag in any decent HD is virtually a long shot but they said if I apply for a combo tag in a HD above hwy 2 I could likely get drawn and then could use the deer portion of the combo anywhere within the region (6) . Am I understanding them wrong or is that how it works with the combo. They told me the single draw deer would be harder than the combo. I did receive a book of the Block management participants and have been looking over it as well. Not looking to take over anyone's honey hole but mainly looking for some input into what I was told is accurate. Just seems the only explanation is that the elk are scarce above hwy 2 do the combo is less attractive in those Hd's? An elk would be great but I'm really into deer.