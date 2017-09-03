|
Re: Montana BLM Mulies
I'm speculating, without checking drawing stats, is what they are talking about is the fact that the Nonresident Big Game Combo has failed to sell out during the lottery since they eliminated the guaranteed outfitter tags circa 2010 and massively increased the price of all permits. So while the cheaper deer tags likely go, the $1000 combo permits don't sell out during the draw. In fact last year was the first time they were gone before the season.
You have to do your research, because in some areas there are permits you must draw on top of the general tag.