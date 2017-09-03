Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Montana BLM Mulies
Unread 03-09-2017, 07:43 PM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Florida
Posts: 8
Montana BLM Mulies
Hey guys I'm looking for some input on getting a Montana hunt set up in a year or 2. I've been to the Ft Peck area before back in 08 with a friend who's family had about a 1,500 acre farm on the Missouri River. Hunting wasn't very hard there being there was an abundance of whitetail. They no longer own the land and I really want to experience Montana again. I've talked to the Fish and Wildlife a few times and they've been helpful but they also been confusing on a few things. I understand that getting an elk tag in any decent HD is virtually a long shot but they said if I apply for a combo tag in a HD above hwy 2 I could likely get drawn and then could use the deer portion of the combo anywhere within the region (6) . Am I understanding them wrong or is that how it works with the combo. They told me the single draw deer would be harder than the combo. I did receive a book of the Block management participants and have been looking over it as well. Not looking to take over anyone's honey hole but mainly looking for some input into what I was told is accurate. Just seems the only explanation is that the elk are scarce above hwy 2 do the combo is less attractive in those Hd's? An elk would be great but I'm really into deer.
Unread 03-09-2017, 10:02 PM
ATH ATH is online now
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lizton, IN
Posts: 801
Re: Montana BLM Mulies
I'm speculating, without checking drawing stats, is what they are talking about is the fact that the Nonresident Big Game Combo has failed to sell out during the lottery since they eliminated the guaranteed outfitter tags circa 2010 and massively increased the price of all permits. So while the cheaper deer tags likely go, the $1000 combo permits don't sell out during the draw. In fact last year was the first time they were gone before the season.

You have to do your research, because in some areas there are permits you must draw on top of the general tag.
