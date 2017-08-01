Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Hunting
Deer Hunting
Hunting Deers and Other Big game
01-08-2017, 06:27 PM
kixa
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 37
Hunting Deers and Other Big game
Hi guy, i am always open to learn new things and gather up knowledge...i will appreciate your real life experience how to dull/hide or mask human scent while hunting.
01-08-2017, 07:20 PM
wyowinchester
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: N. WYOMING
Posts: 252
Re: Hunting Deers and Other Big game
Don't know what your asking, but I do it, teach it, and enjoy it.
HUNT WITH YOUR KIDS
NOT FOR THEM
01-08-2017, 08:40 PM
RMulhern
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: North Louisiana
Posts: 789
Re: Hunting Deers and Other Big game
Hunt with your NOSE IN THE WIND!!
"You don't have no idea how little I care!"
Monte Walsh
Monte Walsh
01-08-2017, 08:49 PM
Dosh
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,558
Re: Hunting Deers and Other Big game
Great advise.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
