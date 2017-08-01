     close
Hunting Deers and Other Big game
Unread 01-08-2017, 06:27 PM
Hunting Deers and Other Big game
Hi guy, i am always open to learn new things and gather up knowledge...i will appreciate your real life experience how to dull/hide or mask human scent while hunting.
Thanks.
    Unread 01-08-2017, 07:20 PM
    Re: Hunting Deers and Other Big game
    Don't know what your asking, but I do it, teach it, and enjoy it.
    Unread 01-08-2017, 08:40 PM
    Re: Hunting Deers and Other Big game
    Hunt with your NOSE IN THE WIND!!
    Unread 01-08-2017, 08:49 PM
    Re: Hunting Deers and Other Big game
    Hunt with your NOSE IN THE WIND!!
    Great advise.
