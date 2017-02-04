Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Film 36: Marlborough Red Stag Roar
Unread 04-02-2017, 07:57 PM
Film 36: Marlborough Red Stag Roar
A friend and I just spent 5 days on a walk-in public land trip, hunting Red Stags in the roar, in the Marlborough region of New Zealand. Here's the film!
Unread 04-02-2017, 09:43 PM
Re: Film 36: Marlborough Red Stag Roar
Well done! Beautiful country they have there,definitely on the bucket list.
