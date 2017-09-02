Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Film 35: Hard Velvet 14 Pointer
Film 35: Hard Velvet 14 Pointer
02-09-2017, 06:05 AM
petenz
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 251
Film 35: Hard Velvet 14 Pointer
I finally managed to get out for a hunt this week after an absolutely miserable summer. I saw a lot of animals and eventually chose to shoot a nice 14 point Red Stag, the best I've seen in the wild or shot to date. Here's the film - enjoy!
YouTube (Short URL)
