     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Deer Hunting
Reload this Page Film 35: Hard Velvet 14 Pointer
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Film 35: Hard Velvet 14 Pointer
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-09-2017, 06:05 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 251
Film 35: Hard Velvet 14 Pointer
I finally managed to get out for a hunt this week after an absolutely miserable summer. I saw a lot of animals and eventually chose to shoot a nice 14 point Red Stag, the best I've seen in the wild or shot to date. Here's the film - enjoy!
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « getting bored | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:14 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC