Bidmyhunt.com - The bidding site for hunters! Register for free - BidMyHunt.com offers hunters and outfitters globally the unique opportunity to bid and bargain for the price of the guided hunt. You as the hunter select the location and specifics, and determine what you can afford. Outfitters in your selected hunting areas can then either accept or offer a counter price, resulting in lower costs to suit your budget.



Youtube video - How it works:

YouTube (Short URL) - BidMyHunt.com offers hunters and outfitters globally theopportunity to bid and bargain for the price of the guided hunt.Outfitters in your selected hunting areas can then either accept or offer a counter price, resulting in lower costs to suit your budget.Youtube video - How it works: