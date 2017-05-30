7rum bullet choice I have worked up some loads with RL23 and RL26 for my 26" 7rum. Everything I have shot at this point has had acceptable accuracy for hunting. With the 162 SST and 140 accubond being the most accurate. But my question is which of these is best to give a pass through if I am hunting at close range? I am getting 3260fps with a load of 86.5 grains of rl26 with the 162. The 140 is a blistering 3570 with 85.0 of RL23. I do not think either of these bullets will get a pass through at sub 100 yard ranges. What recommendations do you all have for such lovely speed?