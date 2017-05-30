Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Deer Hunting
Reload this Page 7rum bullet choice
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

7rum bullet choice
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-30-2017, 09:33 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 7
7rum bullet choice
I have worked up some loads with RL23 and RL26 for my 26" 7rum. Everything I have shot at this point has had acceptable accuracy for hunting. With the 162 SST and 140 accubond being the most accurate. But my question is which of these is best to give a pass through if I am hunting at close range? I am getting 3260fps with a load of 86.5 grains of rl26 with the 162. The 140 is a blistering 3570 with 85.0 of RL23. I do not think either of these bullets will get a pass through at sub 100 yard ranges. What recommendations do you all have for such lovely speed?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 2 in the head with one bullet! | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:00 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC