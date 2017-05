Re: 7mm-08 for Deer 10, my son bought my grandson a Ruger in 7mm-08 last year. I loaded the 140gr Berger for it. This rifle shot them with great accuracy out to 300 which is as far as he has gone. This caliber is often overlooked, especially for youngsters. He hasn't used it to hunt deer with yet, but I think it will easily get the job done. He's 9 years old and has to wait another year to hunt. __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys