Re: 270 Federal Fusion It's the most accurate factory ammo in Dad's 270 Win. We used it last year in WY on antelope with impressive results in the 150gr variety. It worked so well that he has toyed around with the idea of using it on elk this fall.



I've used it previously in a different 270 on deer, and it performs very well on those also.



If it shoots well in your rifle I would not hesitate to use it based on what I've seen.