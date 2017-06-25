Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-25-2017, 10:23 PM
tillroot1
105 tag in Wyoming.
I drew a 105 tag in Wyoming this year, I have put in for it for some time now. It involves 105,106, and 109, I am wondering if anyone here has hunted on this tag before and if they may have any info to share? thanks, Ron Tilley.
