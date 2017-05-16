Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



South Africa Hunting Report
05-16-2017
South Africa Hunting Report
I hunted in South Africa in May of 2016. Here is a link to my hunting report.


https://www.africahunting.com/thread...ay-2016.38651/
05-16-2017
Re: South Africa Hunting Report
Very good write up and so glad you and your Dad could have such a great trip and hunt. Must have been a blast with the rest of the gang there also. Lots of animals shot for sure. I may have missed it but did you give a total for the group? Not really necessary but curious. I wonder about your cull animals? Was that arranged before you went? I have seen a very reasonable cull only hunt for many, like 15 animals and thought it would be a great first hunt. That is one of my concerns with going to Africa. I can tell how big a deer is, how big an elk is and even a moose to a degree, but how big an eland is, don't have a clue. I know the PH is going to tell you when to shoot but I don't think the satisfaction is the same. Might be just me but my concern

Thanks again for your story on your hunt.
