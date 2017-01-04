Texas hunting recommendations

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


i am looking for some suggestions for a Texas hunt that i am going (maybe i should say 'wanting') to go on 2018. we will be in Texas visiting my wifes' family near San Antonio, and i convinced her as long as we are there, we might as well extend our trip by 1 week so i could hunt...she agreed!

i am looking mostly in the west texas area (but am of course open to any areas) for either aoudad or white tail. i am not looking for any world record type animals, just a quality hunt - - with more emphasis being on a 'family friendly' type lodge, where my wife and kids can hang out or drive to a town and do some shopping/sightseeing etc i understand that the 2 species i would be interested are opposite ends of the spectrum and really doesnt help narrow anything down, but if there was a outfit that offered either species in the family friendly atmosphere i would choose it

any ideas, thoughts or recommendations are greatly appreciated. thank you in advance! scott
morning, contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife for free hunts and locations of

hunting leases. go on the internet and punch in the hunts u desire and see

the results. leases and day hunts in TX. can b very expensive.
