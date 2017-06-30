Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Regional Forums > West
Reload this Page Wyoming Region R
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

West MT, CO, WY, NM, NV, UT, CA, ID, WA, OR, AZ, HI, AK

Reply

Wyoming Region R
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-30-2017, 06:50 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Wisconsin
Posts: 6
Wyoming Region R
Heading out to hunt Muleys in Region R this fall during the General season. Particularly Unit 47 but could venture outside of 47 if warranted. Never been anywhere near that area of Wyoming before. Any insight or tips anyone has for me would be greatly appreciated. Coming out a little early to scout and was wondering if there's any fishing activity also. Mainly interested in the area between Shell and Hyattville. Will be camping with a small trailer. Thanks in advance of any information you could give. Respectfully, B. Nilssen
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Oregon | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:39 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC