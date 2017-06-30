Wyoming Region R Heading out to hunt Muleys in Region R this fall during the General season. Particularly Unit 47 but could venture outside of 47 if warranted. Never been anywhere near that area of Wyoming before. Any insight or tips anyone has for me would be greatly appreciated. Coming out a little early to scout and was wondering if there's any fishing activity also. Mainly interested in the area between Shell and Hyattville. Will be camping with a small trailer. Thanks in advance of any information you could give. Respectfully, B. Nilssen