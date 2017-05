Wyoming Maps ,road research Got a quick question about public roads in Wyoming.

I am a non resident and have been planning my deer hunt there this November.

I have been on the map system that Wyoming fish and game offer.

I am basically Hunting state and blm land.

My question is the roads labeled cr with a number following it are those considered county roads and are open to public ?

I am finding public land but not sure about access.

Any pointers would help.