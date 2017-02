Transporting firearms to calif. Hi All.

An old friend is having to move back to calif. Is very concerned about taking his firearms into the state, he does not have any black rifles,has a 30 m1.carbine and a garande,has mags for the carbine,can the mags be modified to 10 round? Are the semi autos any problem? Is there a limit onnumber of rounds of ammo? He has a fair number of different guns and has ammo for each.

Any info.for my old friend would be very helpful.

Thank you.