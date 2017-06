Spike Camp in Montana Little Belts I hunted the little belts last year and stayed at a hotel .

Between driving and hiking to the area miles deep and hiking back out I was kinda brutal.i did get on some elk but couldn't close the deal. Basically my question was has anyone set up a small spike camp in the little belts and how was the experience and do you have any pointers,do's and don't's? Oh it was rifle season when I went.