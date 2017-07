NM OTC Public Unit Aoudad Hunting Help Anyone done it and care to share some insight?

I did a DIY in SW TX last year and loved it, but most all of TX is Private land and requires guide/outfitters.



Just curious what unit is best for public land OTC Aoudad Hunting in NM, that will at least get me started in the right direction. Thanks!!

Free Men Own Guns, Slaves Don't! __________________Free Men Own Guns, Slaves Don't!