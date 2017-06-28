Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



West

Idaho Unit 40 Late hunt
Unread 06-28-2017, 12:19 PM
Idaho Unit 40 Late hunt
I drew a unit 40 late buck hunt tag. I have been to Silver City a couple times.
I so badly want to harvest a nice buck, never have killed a muley buck before.
So they only info I have heard people talk about is South Mountain.
Would anyone care to throw a guy some info to work on?

I have put in for the is tag for quite a few years and never actually thought I would ever draw it.......now that I have, I'm kinda on cloud 9.

Thanks for any advice.

Chuck
KC7PWO
