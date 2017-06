P.G.C. Quacks Smart thinking there I just read over the new laws concerning the use of the semi auto 22s and air rifles for the up coming small game season and it seems you can use a semi auto with no limit on magazine capacity. So this is the reasoning: you can shoot at a squirrel in the tree tops with a rifle that holds 25 rounds and have bullets zinging everywhere up to a mile or so but you can't hunt with a large caliber semi auto rifle for deer that holds 5 rounds and your shots are on the ground.Smart thinking there