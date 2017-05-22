Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long Range Shooting 2 day class
05-22-2017, 02:09 AM
Join Date: Oct 2016
Location: Fort Plain NY
Posts: 47
Long Range Shooting 2 day class
There's a new and awesome Veteran owned company that's offering a 2 day long range precision shooting class in NY now. I know the instructor who is also an active duty US Army Sniper instructor. They are just starting out and trying to make a good name for themselves so the price is excellent!! I've attended the first class they offered and it was excellent for those with little experience or those with more experience. If you are interested please get ahold of me and I can get you contact info if you'd like to talk to them personally. It is very laid back and they make you feel like you've been their friends for years and the instructor is extremely passionate about training and sharing his information to help better you in shooting. Class date is going to be around the end of June still planning the exact date but it will be after the 18th. Send me a PM or respond on here and I'll be sure to help you out. I have not ties to the company at all I'm just trying to help let people know about a great class that's being given in NY state!
