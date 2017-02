Late muzzleloader season in PA I was just curious how everyone did that goes late muzzleloader hunting. Unfortunately I did not get to go more than one day do to slipping on some ice from an ice storm we had and broke my leg. It is february 8 and i am still laid up and unable to use my left leg. I have an awesome view out my window from my recliner and have been seeing quite a few deer the past two weeks. So let's here what you fellow hunters harvested with the old smoke poles. Thanx.