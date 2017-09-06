Big Game & Mountain Hunter Ed Yates speaking in Dillsburg, PA

Men's Banquet
Where: Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church
450 Chestnut Grove Dillsburg
When: Saturday, 6/17 5-8pm
RSVP: Thursday, 6/15 by calling the Chestnut Grove Church at 717-432-8243
Cost: FREE but a love offering will be taken
We are honored to announce that we are going to have renowned big game and mountain hunter Ed Yates speaking at our men’s banquet. In Mr. Yates 21 year hunting career he has an amazing list of accomplishments. With more than 129 hunts on 6 continents in 48 counties, he has more than a few stories to tell. So please join us to hear some of Mr. Yates amazing hunting career.
2017 OVIS Recipient
OVIS World Slam Super 30
Capra Super 30
2013 GSCO & SCI Pantheon inductee
2011 Weatherby Award
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1ppc1dZZRw