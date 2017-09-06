Big Game & Mountain Hunter Ed Yates speaking in Dillsburg, PA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1ppc1dZZRw Men's BanquetWhere: Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church450 Chestnut Grove DillsburgWhen: Saturday, 6/17 5-8pmRSVP: Thursday, 6/15 by calling the Chestnut Grove Church at 717-432-8243Cost: FREE but a love offering will be takenWe are honored to announce that we are going to have renowned big game and mountain hunter Ed Yates speaking at our men’s banquet. In Mr. Yates 21 year hunting career he has an amazing list of accomplishments. With more than 129 hunts on 6 continents in 48 counties, he has more than a few stories to tell. So please join us to hear some of Mr. Yates amazing hunting career.2017 OVIS RecipientOVIS World Slam Super 30Capra Super 302013 GSCO & SCI Pantheon inductee2011 Weatherby Award