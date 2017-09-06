Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Regional Forums > Northeast
Reload this Page Big Game & Mountain Hunter Ed Yates speaking in Dillsburg, PA
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Northeast ME, NH, VT, CT, RI, MA, NY, PA, DE, WV, MD, NJ

Reply

Big Game & Mountain Hunter Ed Yates speaking in Dillsburg, PA
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-09-2017, 10:26 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Dillsburg,PA
Posts: 160
Big Game & Mountain Hunter Ed Yates speaking in Dillsburg, PA
Men's Banquet
Where: Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church
450 Chestnut Grove Dillsburg
When: Saturday, 6/17 5-8pm
RSVP: Thursday, 6/15 by calling the Chestnut Grove Church at 717-432-8243
Cost: FREE but a love offering will be taken

We are honored to announce that we are going to have renowned big game and mountain hunter Ed Yates speaking at our men’s banquet. In Mr. Yates 21 year hunting career he has an amazing list of accomplishments. With more than 129 hunts on 6 continents in 48 counties, he has more than a few stories to tell. So please join us to hear some of Mr. Yates amazing hunting career.

2017 OVIS Recipient
OVIS World Slam Super 30
Capra Super 30
2013 GSCO & SCI Pantheon inductee
2011 Weatherby Award


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1ppc1dZZRw
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« PA. Votes NO | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:34 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC