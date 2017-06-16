Harassing rocks at 1400 yards in the UP. View First Unread Display Modes 1 06-16-2017, 10:30 PM redneckdan Junior Member Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: MN Iron Range Posts: 14 Harassing rocks at 1400 yards in the UP.



Snuck away for a hour or so after dinner. Picked up a rock at my poor rock dump of choice and headed for the flat.



Set up at 1000yds, used a stick with some flagging tape to make it easier to find the rock. It was a 10" wide by 14" high chunk of basalt from a turn of the century copper mine.









It was actually still rather difficuilt to find the damn thing on the tailings field! I eventually found it, set up and dialed in. First shot was 1 click low and 4 right. I called the wind for my elevated position and neglected to acount for the fact most of the flight time would be less subject to wind drift. Forgot to move elevation from 1400 at home to 680 at the lake which gave me 1 click of E and I cut the wind call in half. Next 9 rounds actually hit the damn rock. I couldn't believe it! This is my first time ever shooting at 1k. I think the course sand helped a lot with my technique. I had much less bipod bounce. It was neat to see the cross hairs come back down on target then...wait...wait...wait...WHAMO!!



I drove back to the rock and moved it to 1400. I added another sighting market to help me find the smaller marked branch. The taped log is about 50 yards in front and shooters left of the target rock.









The log leaning over against the water backdrop was MUCH more visible. Here it is from the shooting position. Zoomed to 8x.







No zoom







The real fun starts week after next when I go to WY and learn the hard way how to call wind!

It never gets old. Nice shooting.



