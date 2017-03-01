I have an Osceola tag available After at least 5 yrs applying for it I finally drew what is arguably one of the best Osceola permits in the state and as of last week have a bit of a priority change. I already have a few high scoring Osceolas and need to try to spend my free time working on a new property I just bought out of state rather than chasing birds this year. I have roughly 1k into drawing this tag, if it helps someone finish off they're slam I would sell or trade it for something. Here's the skinny-



It's a special opportunity tag (transferable, very limited). March 18-24, good for one bird, one guest may accompany but not harvest. Camping is available on site. It's in St. Cloud, fl not far from Orlando. It's on 16k acres, 10 total tags are given for each of 3 hunts annually. This is the first hunt of the year. The area is called triple n ranch, info, brochure, map, harvest reports, etc are available on myfwc.com. Out of 30 permits annually I believe the harvest count for the last three years was 24, 22, and 27 if I remember right.

If anyone is interested feel free to pm me for any information or questions, I'll gladly talk to you on the phone about it. If I can't get my investment value out of it I'll hunt it but figured it may be a good opportunity for someone and in turn help me keep my priorities in order..