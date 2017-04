First eastern with double beard

Got lucky last week in Maryland.I was watching a hen to the left of me.Waiting for a tom to be behind her.Nothing.Turning back to my decoy are three big toms struting right next to the decoy..Put the gun up waiting for one to give me a clean shot.The one to the far left made the mistake.21 pounds 11 1/2 inch beard the other beard was 5 inches with 1 1/4spurs

