Mississippi River Fishing. Lots of pictures!
Unread 03-26-2017, 07:53 PM
Mississippi River Fishing. Lots of pictures!
I do alot of catfishing on the Mississippi River and its oxbows. Here are a few pictures of my catches. No store bought fish for me or my family!
Unread 03-26-2017, 08:06 PM
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
Yes, that is the truck bed full of fish (Buffalo fish).
Unread 03-26-2017, 08:18 PM
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
Ran out of 150qt ice chests so started filling the drink cooler in on pic!

The bream are for trotline and limb line bait.

One ice chest is full of white bass. Fun to catch when they are schooling.
Unread 03-26-2017, 08:21 PM
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
My small boat (16'x44") loaded down with slat traps.
Unread 03-26-2017, 08:23 PM
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
My custom built 16' long x 60" bottom, all 3/16" aluminum with double bottom.
Unread 03-26-2017, 08:37 PM
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
Outside camp pictures
Unread 03-26-2017, 08:41 PM
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
Pictures of the outside of the camp
