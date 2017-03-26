Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Fishing
Mississippi River Fishing. Lots of pictures!
Mississippi River Fishing. Lots of pictures!
03-26-2017, 07:53 PM
huntinherrrington
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 25
Mississippi River Fishing. Lots of pictures!
I do alot of catfishing on the Mississippi River and its oxbows. Here are a few pictures of my catches. No store bought fish for me or my family!
Last edited by huntinherrrington; 03-26-2017 at 08:27 PM.
08:27 PM
.
03-26-2017, 08:06 PM
huntinherrrington
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 25
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
Yes, that is the truck bed full of fish (Buffalo fish).
03-26-2017, 08:18 PM
huntinherrrington
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 25
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
Ran out of 150qt ice chests so started filling the drink cooler in on pic!
The bream are for trotline and limb line bait.
One ice chest is full of white bass. Fun to catch when they are schooling.
03-26-2017, 08:21 PM
huntinherrrington
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 25
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
My small boat (16'x44") loaded down with slat traps.
03-26-2017, 08:23 PM
huntinherrrington
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 25
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
My custom built 16' long x 60" bottom, all 3/16" aluminum with double bottom.
03-26-2017, 08:37 PM
huntinherrrington
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 25
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
Outside camp pictures
03-26-2017, 08:41 PM
huntinherrrington
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 25
Re: Mississippi River Catfishing
Pictures of the outside of the camp
Last edited by huntinherrrington; 03-26-2017 at 10:35 PM.
10:35 PM
.
