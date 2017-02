Vsetin Texas Hog



Here's the hog that my wife shot with a .308 Specialty Pistol while we were hunting in Vsetin, Texas.

178 grain Hornady A-Max. Shot was 130 yards. This is her first hog ever, so I'm kinda proud of her! She was a little excited about it too!!!!



