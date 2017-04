Thermal Night Vision Identification Game

Neighbor made a huge mistake using his NV gear last fall. Won't go into details but let's just say it cost him dearly.

Positive identification is essential in any hunting scenario but can be tricky using thermal (any NV) gear, especially at extended ranges.

So guess the animals in the video and win something out of my AR-15 Box.



https://youtu.be/ZyBgKNDBQow Decrease cost of NV equipment/gear. I've noticed night hunting population in Texas has grown.Neighbor made a huge mistake using his NV gear last fall. Won't go into details but let's just say it cost him dearly.Positive identification is essential in any hunting scenario but can be tricky using thermal (any NV) gear, especially at extended ranges.So guess the animals in the video and win something out of my AR-15 Box.