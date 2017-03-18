Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


St. Patrick's Day Massacre and Long Distance Kill
03-18-2017, 08:16 PM
St. Patrick's Day Massacre and Long Distance Kill
On the first hunt of the night, my buddy, Alex, got us in a field with 2 sounders that eventually merged into one. The sounder split when we opened up on them and I got the small side, but some very interesting targets, mostly piglets and some long distances runners. I had troubles with two hogs at very long range (for me) and Alex provided me with a distance correction (estimated 400-500 yards) that I used to drop one of the hogs on the very next shots. We didn't get a chance to do an actual measurement because we moved onto deal with other hogs without marking the spot of the shot. Given the amount of hold, the ballistics would have the shot be at least 375 yards. Zen Archery and I chatted about it and that is one of the longer (longest?) thermal hog kills on Youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVjNPGWdwFI
03-18-2017, 09:00 PM
Re: St. Patrick's Day Massacre and Long Distance Kill
I now I the habit of checking several times a day for new hog vids keep it up.
03-18-2017, 10:51 PM
Re: St. Patrick's Day Massacre and Long Distance Kill
This was the sound of a pisssd off pig. Not your normal hunting video u post.
