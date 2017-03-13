Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Piggy didn't make it to the market
03-13-2017
Silver Member
  
Piggy didn't make it to the market
Hello,

Boar buster trap makes hog "hunting" pretty easy.
This Lil pig didn't make it to the market, lol.

THEIS
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
03-13-2017
Gold Member
  
Re: Piggy didn't make it to the market
Nice hog! How much did he weigh?
