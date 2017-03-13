Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-13-2017, 01:38 PM
THEIS
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 139
Piggy didn't make it to the market
Hello,
Boar buster trap makes hog "hunting" pretty easy.
This Lil pig didn't make it to the market, lol.
THEIS
03-13-2017, 03:37 PM
scrmblr1982cj8
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Florence, SC
Posts: 743
Re: Piggy didn't make it to the market
Nice hog! How much did he weigh?
