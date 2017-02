Mulefoot Double & Sounder



After that hunt, I went out with a different group and ended up on a sounder in some abysmal wind conditions, but we managed to land 6 hogs.



I am really enjoying shooting with the IR Hunter MKIII 4.5x thermal sight. The extra magnification really helps make possible longer shots that not too long ago I would have considered to be extreme and now that seem almost common. Got a call about some hogs at TBR where I normally hunt and did a couple of quick sets there resulting in a mulefoot double.

After that hunt, I went out with a different group and ended up on a sounder in some abysmal wind conditions, but we managed to land 6 hogs.