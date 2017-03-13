Jack County 5 - 100% Kill



We were able to hunt several properties this weekend, mostly in Clay and Jack Counties of north Texas. Each of the properties had some fields with pretty bad damage, just normal pastureland, but with pretty horrible ankle-twisting rooting that made stalking very difficult. This particular field was no different as we made a 400-500 yard stalk along the fence line, using the few trees along the fence to help mask our movement. However, stalking over the rooted ground was as much about not trying to stumble and fall as it was about trying to be smooth and quiet. Apparently, a lot of the rooting had been done when the field was wet, concreting the ruts into place when the field dried. Sheesh.



Five hogs came into the field and non left under their own power, though a significant amount of them left in coolers.



