Honeymoon Hog Hunt - 8 Hogs Down
02-05-2017, 08:33 PM
Honeymoon Hog Hunt - 8 Hogs Down
I got invited to go along and thermal video a hunt for a couple of my buddy Dave's friends. They were finally getting around to their honeymoon after 10 years of marriage ... and they decided they wanted to try hog hunting. Cool!

For the first 7 hours of the night, all I did was follow Penny, Matt, and Dave around as we went on numerous stalks. Long about 3:00 am, we got into a large group of hogs and Dave took over doing video and I became a third shooter.

I have tried counting hogs in the video multiple times and can never see them all at once, but I figure there were in excess of 40 piglets and a dozen adults. It was craziness and a bunch of the hogs ran in a direction not safe for shooting. However, Penny got her first hog kill and to hear her excitement in the video is nothing short of pure joy.
    02-05-2017, 09:06 PM
    Re: Honeymoon Hog Hunt - 8 Hogs Down
    Well Done! Certainly beats flowers and a box of chocolates for a honeymoon!
    02-05-2017, 09:09 PM
    Re: Honeymoon Hog Hunt - 8 Hogs Down
    There were an insane number of hogs on that video! Nice of you to help out on the honeymoon!
    02-05-2017, 10:44 PM
    Re: Honeymoon Hog Hunt - 8 Hogs Down
    For some reason all get is a black square where there is usually a video!
    02-05-2017, 11:32 PM
    Re: Honeymoon Hog Hunt - 8 Hogs Down
    For some reason all get is a black square where there is usually a video!
    Well, here is the raw link...

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdUIU...ature=youtu.be
