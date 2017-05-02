Honeymoon Hog Hunt - 8 Hogs Down



For the first 7 hours of the night, all I did was follow Penny, Matt, and Dave around as we went on numerous stalks. Long about 3:00 am, we got into a large group of hogs and Dave took over doing video and I became a third shooter.



I have tried counting hogs in the video multiple times and can never see them all at once, but I figure there were in excess of 40 piglets and a dozen adults. It was craziness and a bunch of the hogs ran in a direction not safe for shooting. However, Penny got her first hog kill and to hear her excitement in the video is nothing short of pure joy.



