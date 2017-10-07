Hogs in Texas I havent posted in quite a while and was perusing through some of my favorite forums and came across a discussion on poisoning Texas hogs. I do live in a small town southeast of San Antonio and am aware of the situation. I thought I would post some facts as well as opinion. So .Where do we stand currently on wild hogs in Texas. Through what I can gather, in many respects, were pretty close to where we started when Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller approved the warfarin-based poison known as Kaput for use against wild hogs in late February.

H.B. 3451, a bill that would ban the use of any lethal pesticide on feral hogs, failed to pass the legislature, and on 12 June Gov. Greg Abbott signed the general appropriations bill for the state. The budget contains a provision specifically prohibiting the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service or the Department of Agriculture from spending any money on the implementation of a warfarin-based hog poison. While not an all-encompassing ban, it effectively puts the brakes on any use of the poison by state agencies for the next two years, until the legislature meets again.



OK .Thats basically the fact of where we stand now.



Let it be known that I am not a HOG HUGGER. I do hunt them for myself and do some control trapping for several land owners. We here in Texas as well as other states do have a serious issue with wild hogs. But in my opinion the land owners, farmers, and ranchers in Texas have brought this mostly on themselves. While they complain profusely to just about anyone that will listen, including state government officials, about the property damage and income loss and having to file insurance claims for their losses but still insist on charging ridiculous trespass fees to shoot a hog or two, double dipping if you will. Its a pretty good deal if you can make a little on both ends. I personally think that if an insurance claim is submitted and you charge someone to hunt that claim should be denied. Lets see how far their hypocrisy goes. I think if one advertises and charges hunters $200 a day (most are more) to hunt and files an insurance claim for property damage or crop damage caused by wild hogs, that is fraud. I am all for having a profitable hunting business, I would love to have one, but you cant have it both ways. Im sorry hunting is not a good form of control. It simply scatters pigs and develops new sounders. Entire sounders need to be trapped at one time and removed. As large sounders are removed, smaller sounders will often join together and when that sounder has been caught, affectively two sounders have been caught. With that being said in our current situation another sounder will move into that territory in pretty short order but the land owners must be vigilant and continue to have a relationship with their trapper.



I do some trapping for a hay producer (he doesnt like to be called a farmer) that has said that he lost $90,000 last year to hogs rooting up his fields to the point that he couldnt even drive a tractor over that ground. I overheard this conversation in a small diner and mustered up the gall to introduce myself and told him that I would be happy help him out and immediately he said he didnt need a bunch of hunters slinging bullets around. I explained that I would not be slinging bullets around and explained the trapping system I use and the benefit of catching an entire sounder at a time. He was open to the idea and decided to give it a shot. The first sounder I caught had 27 animals in it and the second had 12. Those were the primary sounders in that area. The land owner has seen several singles and doubles but no new sounders or significant damage but in due time he will be covered up again, after all, biologists estimated that hunters, trapper and animal control specialists need to harvest 1.5 million animals just to stop the immediate population growth of the wild hogs. I keep in touch with him and even have permission to sling a bullet or two at coyotes on his property as well.



Dallas