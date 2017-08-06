Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hog Hunting

Hog In Temporary Low Earth Orbit...
06-08-2017, 10:53 AM
Hog In Temporary Low Earth Orbit...
...or When Pigs Fly...

I knew he was a big boar and I stalked as close as I could while still remaining in the shadows, the night was not dark as the moon was quite bright and there were no clouds in the sky.

I attempted a CNS shot at the back of the head, thinking the hog was quartered away slightly. Neck/back of head, something should have been disrupted, but the shot might have been a tad below the spine, just behind the jaw and his head. I think the shot went through soft flesh only.

Shot #2 missed. The hog was no longer there when the bullet arrived.

Shot #3 hit.

Then the hog launched into low earth Orbit, clearing a 4 ft tight barbed wire fence.

Shot #4 hit and the hog disappeared into the thicket of trees, briars, and poison ivy.

I knew hogs could jump, but I have never seen anything like this....
06-08-2017, 01:06 PM
Re: Hog In Temporary Low Earth Orbit...
Pretty impressive, guess I never thought about it.
