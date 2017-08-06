Hog In Temporary Low Earth Orbit...



I knew he was a big boar and I stalked as close as I could while still remaining in the shadows, the night was not dark as the moon was quite bright and there were no clouds in the sky.



I attempted a CNS shot at the back of the head, thinking the hog was quartered away slightly. Neck/back of head, something should have been disrupted, but the shot might have been a tad below the spine, just behind the jaw and his head. I think the shot went through soft flesh only.



Shot #2 missed. The hog was no longer there when the bullet arrived.



Shot #3 hit.



Then the hog launched into low earth Orbit, clearing a 4 ft tight barbed wire fence.



Shot #4 hit and the hog disappeared into the thicket of trees, briars, and poison ivy.



I knew hogs could jump, but I have never seen anything like this....



