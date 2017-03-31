Re: Florida for hunting Hogs I live in PA but come down to FL for about 3 months over the winter. Not sure about the no license issue on state land, all the state lands around here have seasons and you must buy a license. Now private lands are another matter and are as you stated. You can hunt year round and no license required as they are considerd as pest/vermin.



A couple of us lease private ground, that in itself was tough to find. Between us we have killed probably 40+ using 270's and 308's. I just bought a 6.8 SPC in an AR to use next year. Hogs are like any other game in that you stick a good bullet in the right spot and you bag em, hit em wrong and they disappear in the bushes, and where we hunt you probably are not going to want to crawl on your hands and knees in the brush to find them.



Study their anatomy as the vitals are farther forward and lower in their chest than typical hoofed game. An AR in 223 will certainly get the job done but I feel your choice of bullet and placement is more critical for clean kills.