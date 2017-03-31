Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Hog Hunting

Florida for hunting Hogs
03-31-2017, 06:13 PM
Florida for hunting Hogs
So, my nephew has invited to hunt hogs in Florida he lives in Spring Hill and said there is state land to hunt hogs on and you don't need a license. He is looking in on the regulations, how many you can take, what kind of firearm is allowed ect.. Question is any of you fellas hunt hogs in Florida ? Maybe you could give some advice or have personal experience. Would like to take my AR 15.
03-31-2017, 08:20 PM
Re: Florida for hunting Hogs
I have hog hunted in Florida every year for the past eight sometimes twice a year.
First your ar would be fine I've killed many with mine bullet choice is key. Nosler partion has been the best followed by razor back xt or Barnes. Cheapest ammo that works well is federal fusion. As far as trying to see hogs. If you can get him to bait a few weeks before you go it will really help your chances. The earlier he can bait the better and return every week and do it again. I like the post hole baiting (i.e. Dig a hole and fill with corn so they have to dig for it. By make sure you over bait the first time so they an smell it. Should be fun good luck.
03-31-2017, 08:46 PM
Re: Florida for hunting Hogs
I live in PA but come down to FL for about 3 months over the winter. Not sure about the no license issue on state land, all the state lands around here have seasons and you must buy a license. Now private lands are another matter and are as you stated. You can hunt year round and no license required as they are considerd as pest/vermin.

A couple of us lease private ground, that in itself was tough to find. Between us we have killed probably 40+ using 270's and 308's. I just bought a 6.8 SPC in an AR to use next year. Hogs are like any other game in that you stick a good bullet in the right spot and you bag em, hit em wrong and they disappear in the bushes, and where we hunt you probably are not going to want to crawl on your hands and knees in the brush to find them.

Study their anatomy as the vitals are farther forward and lower in their chest than typical hoofed game. An AR in 223 will certainly get the job done but I feel your choice of bullet and placement is more critical for clean kills.
