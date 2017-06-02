     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Hog Hunting
Reload this Page Florida hog/predator sucess!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Hog Hunting Techniques For Hog Hunting

Reply

Florida hog/predator sucess!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-06-2017, 10:25 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 80
Florida hog/predator sucess!
Looking to escape the boring gray New York Winter, a few buds and me shot down to Florida in the jeep. We hunted a cattle farm 1000's of acres backed up on swampy/marsh that went as far as the binoc's could see. Hit a chubby acorn fed sow at about 85 yards in the head with my swede m38. (Acorn fed hogs are sweet to eat!)
Second day i hit a beautiful bobcat on the move at about 150 yards . Hit a rabbitt at about 65 yards and an otter on the run at about the same . All and all a great trip, very satisfied with the 140 gamekings in the swede
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Florida hog/predator sucess!-img_1181.jpg   Florida hog/predator sucess!-img_1184.jpg  

Florida hog/predator sucess!-img_1182.jpg   Florida hog/predator sucess!-b24d1d96-e6e1-45c3-9b03-ccec05ed74e8.jpg  

Florida hog/predator sucess!-img_1186.jpg   Florida hog/predator sucess!-img_1176.jpg  

Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-06-2017, 12:22 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2013
    Location: Florence, SC
    Posts: 734
    Re: Florida hog/predator sucess!
    Nice photos!

    What part of Florida did you hunt?
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Honeymoon Hog Hunt - 8 Hogs Down | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:52 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC