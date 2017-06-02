Florida hog/predator sucess! Looking to escape the boring gray New York Winter, a few buds and me shot down to Florida in the jeep. We hunted a cattle farm 1000's of acres backed up on swampy/marsh that went as far as the binoc's could see. Hit a chubby acorn fed sow at about 85 yards in the head with my swede m38. (Acorn fed hogs are sweet to eat!)

Second day i hit a beautiful bobcat on the move at about 150 yards . Hit a rabbitt at about 65 yards and an otter on the run at about the same . All and all a great trip, very satisfied with the 140 gamekings in the swede Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











