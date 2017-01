First year in forever I won't be hog hunting So every year I take a group of guys to Florida for a hog hunt and we shoot everything that moves as it's pay per pig. We started at $125 a pig and last year ended at $150. This year we booked and got flights only to get a call two weeks before saying it had to be $250. Now the guide is a super nice guy so he was asking what I thought the others would think. So i texted everyone and as suspected they all backed out as it's just a fun extra hunt weekend for most. At least I'll be in Texas the week before hunting deer and whatever pig walks through. Still seems crazy that farmers still get government money for damaged crops and want to charge $250 plus per pig. I love shooting pigs and hunting them but to do a hunt now cost just way to much for pigs. Maybe the prices will fall this year in Florida without us taking 70 plus hogs out of population lol.

Well rant over maybe you boys in Texas will be seeing me at ranches hunting hogs in the near future.