Finally got my Florida hunt in this year. So after moving flights and price jumps for the hog ranch I go to every year we finally made it down. Last year was the first time for the owner at a new property and if not for the flooding it would have been amazing. So we all thought this year would be the cats ass. Nope. Every year we shoot at least 50 pigs from our group. It's pay per pig so he makes a killing. This year we showed up and hunted 3 days in his large pen and saw nothing not even tracks I even put out 20 gallons of corn soaked In sugar for 14 days up wind and nothing. Only pigs around were in a 1 acre pen not my idea of fun. This was after several long conversations with him stating we had no interest. We usually have 15 guys for the 4 days this year we were down to 5 because the price went from 150 to 200 per pig in one year. Now he was vocal about pigs costing only $50 each. We even send down large down payments so we make sure he can afford to buy pigs. Now this is not a hunt per say it's a guys weekend to shoot pigs. We had a good run at seven years but guess it came to an end as the last remaining guys said never again after this year. Needles to say I'm sad and left hoping I can purchase my own land or this hunt in the near future. Sucks cause it's the best group of guys I've ever know they always got down early and brought and set up stands and feeders to help the guys out. I think creed got in the way of a good thing again. ☹️