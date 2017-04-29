Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Due Thermal Hog Hunt
Unread 04-29-2017, 07:43 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 161
Due Thermal Hog Hunt
This old sow took a beating.
Exciting night hunt with exploding hog parts.
Unread 04-29-2017, 11:10 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,623
Re: Due Thermal Hog Hunt
Quote:
Originally Posted by Zen Archery View Post
This old sow took a beating.
Exciting night hunt with exploding hog parts.


https://youtu.be/GcCZ0Z61l2I
That is awesome!!!!!

I wish I didn't live so far south... No hunting farmers here that let you go on their land for hogs
