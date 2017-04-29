Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Hog Hunting
Due Thermal Hog Hunt
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Hog Hunting
Techniques For Hog Hunting
Due Thermal Hog Hunt
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-29-2017, 07:43 AM
Zen Archery
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 161
Due Thermal Hog Hunt
This old sow took a beating.
Exciting night hunt with exploding hog parts.
https://youtu.be/GcCZ0Z61l2I
#
2
04-29-2017, 11:10 AM
marioq
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,623
Re: Due Thermal Hog Hunt
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Zen Archery
This old sow took a beating.
Exciting night hunt with exploding hog parts.
https://youtu.be/GcCZ0Z61l2I
That is awesome!!!!!
I wish I didn't live so far south... No hunting farmers here that let you go on their land for hogs
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Finally got my Florida hunt in this year.
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:20 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC