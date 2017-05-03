Calling in a Sounder



We were using "Sow Hysteria," which is one of Glenn Guess' calls that can be downloaded off of iTunes (so he has told me). It seems to be a fairly useful call and one I have used several times in the past with some luck and is often used by Glenn in his videos (Hog Zombies on Youtube). Before the video starts, we had already gotten a response from the sounder and after the video starts, got an even better response that was really cool!



Glenn now works for Convergent Hunting Solutions, but previously had done the hog calls for Fox Pro. The similar call on Fox Pro would be "Sow Protection."



Hogs certainly don't always come when we try the caller. Sometimes they don't come even when we can see them, but often when they do come, the response is impressive.



I changed over from black hot to white hog as it was easier to see white hot in my scope in the daylight than it was to see black hot. On video, they both look fine, but in the field, white hot looked better during daylight hours.



We ended up shooting two hogs. The second hog was inaccessible and so was not recovered.



I was a bit surprised that the Hornady SST did not exit on a hog this small, but in reviewing the video, it looked like my shot was the one through the shoulder, breaking the shoulder, so maybe that was alright. The SST will often overpenetrate hog hog shoulders up to about 225 lbs when the bullet doesn't hit heavy bone.



Here is the video...

