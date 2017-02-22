Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Hog Hunting

Bad idea?
Unread 02-22-2017, 05:03 PM
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,287
Bad idea?
https://www.yahoo.com/news/texas-fer...153314975.html
This just looks like a terrible idea.
Unread 02-22-2017, 07:02 PM
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,720
Re: Bad idea?
Seems a lot like poisoning gophers around here. It seems like it is simply not effective to keep the population down by shooting them. Doesn't seem like the farmers should have to absorb the impacts of the feral animals. I'm not a big fan of the poisons but they have to control them somehow.

Steve
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Unread 02-22-2017, 07:18 PM
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Forestburg, Montague County, Texas
Posts: 235
Re: Bad idea?
It is a very bad idea to use Warfarin. Part of the correct procedures that licensed users are expected to follow aftet buting the special feeders and TRAINING hogs to use them for several weeks beffore killing them is to survey for downed hogs every 4 days, collects the bodies, and bury 18' under ground or deeper so that other animals cannot consume them

Nobody is going to do that f9r dozens or hundreds of hogs.
Unread 02-22-2017, 07:23 PM
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,189
Re: Bad idea?
Looks to me like a knee jerk response to political pressure from an agrarian constituency concerning a problem that should have been been known would develop many years ago.
"Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, say it's an effective tool because it's only strong enough to kill the swine, and not other wildlife populations or livestock"
I looked over the course offerings of this Extension Service and was left unimpressed with an animal science course listing with horse judging team coaches and team members: How to become better judges. 87 horse judging videos and presentations.
and
providing beef producers with the necessary information to successfully raise cattle with the highest possible quality.
If they have any expertise in the long range/extended impact of toxic chemicals used in species depredation I didn't find the evidence in looking at the course offerings. But you can have a look yourself - send up a flare if I missed something:
https://www.google.com/#q=Texas+A%26...ension+Service
Good luck Texas .... both in pursuit of defeating this proposed "solution" and in finding a better solution. Nationwide invitation to hunt pigs with no limit with no out of state fees and no hunter access fees might help.
Just sayin'
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Unread 02-22-2017, 07:29 PM
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,287
Re: Bad idea?
That's what I thought about it. Hey need a solution but this looks like a terrible idea. Lots of things could go wrong with it. Plus I'm still not sure how it's strong enough to kill 100 plus pound hogs but not deer or other animals. What about the yotes that eat them right after they die. I assume those will suffer the same fate.
Unread 02-22-2017, 07:51 PM
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 5,655
Re: Bad idea?
Poisons are so easy to customize and then put it in a strategic delivery system that I don't understand why it hasn't been used yet. Even if it kills some deer or coyotes they will bounce back fast with a dramatic kill on the hogs. Unfortunately it seems that most guys really just want enough of them to justify their play time or money controlling them and really don't want them eraticated which is what should happen.
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
Unread 02-22-2017, 09:36 PM
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,287
Re: Bad idea?
I don't know enough about poisons to know how it effects them. But blood thinners are know to cause all kinds of issues in almost every animal that eat it. I do like to pig hunt but were I hunt or anyplace you pay the problem is probably not a problem as it's controlling the population. The large issue comes from farms that farm crops not sell pig hunts. So most hunters don't have access already. At first I thought it would be a great solution but after looking at the delivery system and the potential problems it may bring looks like a bad idea. Based on the fact that lots of government good ideas turn out to be horrible I'd rather take a different route.
I'm sure finding a chemical that would sterilize pigs and nothing else would be an easy solution.
