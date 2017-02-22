Re: Bad idea?

"Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, say it's an effective tool because it's only strong enough to kill the swine, and not other wildlife populations or livestock"

I looked over the course offerings of this Extension Service and was left unimpressed with an animal science course listing with horse judging team coaches and team members: How to become better judges. 87 horse judging videos and presentations.

and

providing beef producers with the necessary information to successfully raise cattle with the highest possible quality.

If they have any expertise in the long range/extended impact of toxic chemicals used in species depredation I didn't find the evidence in looking at the course offerings. But you can have a look yourself - send up a flare if I missed something:

https://www.google.com/#q=Texas+A%26...ension+Service

Good luck Texas .... both in pursuit of defeating this proposed "solution" and in finding a better solution. Nationwide invitation to hunt pigs with no limit with no out of state fees and no hunter access fees might help.

Just sayin' Looks to me like a knee jerk response to political pressure from an agrarian constituency concerning a problem that should have been been known would develop many years ago."Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, say it's an effective tool because it's only strong enough to kill the swine, and not other wildlife populations or livestock"I looked over the course offerings of this Extension Service and was left unimpressed with an animal science course listing with horse judging team coaches and team members: How to become better judges. 87 horse judging videos and presentations.andproviding beef producers with the necessary information to successfully raise cattle with the highest possible quality.If they have any expertise in the long range/extended impact of toxic chemicals used in species depredation I didn't find the evidence in looking at the course offerings. But you can have a look yourself - send up a flare if I missed something:Good luck Texas .... both in pursuit of defeating this proposed "solution" and in finding a better solution. Nationwide invitation to hunt pigs with no limit with no out of state fees and no hunter access fees might help.Just sayin'





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. __________________I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life MemberAmerican rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.