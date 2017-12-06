7 Hogs Down in 4 Stalks

Quite a night of nearly non-stop action. Things started while I was still prepping for the evening and after each stalk, I would discovered more hogs out in the fields.
The video shows 6 recovered hogs. I sent the landowner a map showing where they were and where I thought one or two of the last two may be and he found one that he said was the same size as the spotted hog, but with 2 1/2" cutters. Sorry I missed finding him!
Hogs are fun to hunt, no doubt. Some people enjoy eating feral hogs. Beyond that, the consequences of them ruining/rutting fields, consuming 3-5% per day of their body weight, ruining stored grain hay bails, and potential for diseases, causing automotive accidents, you are really better off without them.