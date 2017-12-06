7 Hogs Down in 4 Stalks



The video shows 6 recovered hogs. I sent the landowner a map showing where they were and where I thought one or two of the last two may be and he found one that he said was the same size as the spotted hog, but with 2 1/2" cutters. Sorry I missed finding him!



YouTube (Short URL) Quite a night of nearly non-stop action. Things started while I was still prepping for the evening and after each stalk, I would discovered more hogs out in the fields.The video shows 6 recovered hogs. I sent the landowner a map showing where they were and where I thought one or two of the last two may be and he found one that he said was the same size as the spotted hog, but with 2 1/2" cutters. Sorry I missed finding him!