Hog Hunting
Hog Hunting

7 Hogs Down in 4 Stalks
Unread 06-12-2017, 01:26 PM
7 Hogs Down in 4 Stalks
Quite a night of nearly non-stop action. Things started while I was still prepping for the evening and after each stalk, I would discovered more hogs out in the fields.

The video shows 6 recovered hogs. I sent the landowner a map showing where they were and where I thought one or two of the last two may be and he found one that he said was the same size as the spotted hog, but with 2 1/2" cutters. Sorry I missed finding him!
Unread 06-12-2017, 02:18 PM
Re: 7 Hogs Down in 4 Stalks
Nice video. Thanks for sharing.
Unread 06-12-2017, 03:36 PM
Re: 7 Hogs Down in 4 Stalks
Looks like fun. Can't decide if I wish we had hogs here, but probably for the best we don't.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Unread 06-12-2017, 03:58 PM
Re: 7 Hogs Down in 4 Stalks
Hogs are fun to hunt, no doubt. Some people enjoy eating feral hogs. Beyond that, the consequences of them ruining/rutting fields, consuming 3-5% per day of their body weight, ruining stored grain hay bails, and potential for diseases, causing automotive accidents, you are really better off without them.
