6.5 Creedmoor -vs- 260 lb. Boar
6.5 Creedmoor -vs- 260 lb. Boar
6.5 Creedmoor -vs- 260 lb. Boar
Shot a big boar last week. Tagged a bigger new personal best at 260lbs. in Wood County on Friday night.
https://youtu.be/a77xlRV5TmA
Re: 6.5 Creedmoor -vs- 260 lb. Boar
Congrats! You always have great videos!
