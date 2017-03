250 lb Boar - Closer Than Expected



YouTube (Short URL) I spied this guy on the far side of a herd of cattle and then he went behind a ridge. So I headed off into the cattle in hopes of going over the ridge and catching the hog rooting the the pasture. In the time it took me to get from my observation spot to the cattle, the hog had wandered into the cattle as well. It wasn't until the cattle started moving away from me that I realized he was right there in front of me...