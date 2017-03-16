230 lbs and 220 Yard Lone Boar



So I went back Wednesday night and hoofed it to the north end of the property where I could see the neighbor's cattle and what looked like a lot of movement. By the time I got closer, I wasn't sure if the motion I had been seeing was hogs or maybe just calves playing, so I kept watching the herd to see if maybe there were some hogs still hiding with the cattle.



Eventually, I spotted one and he came across the fence, but was nearly downwind of me. By the time I swung around to be down wind of him, he had moved off to another location and I approached with a strong cross wind. I thought he would bust me visually. The moon was quite bright. He was preoccupied with rooting and took no notice of me and the wind did a good job of covering any sounds I made during the approach...



Did you catch the expulsion of blood from the snout with the bullet impact in the credits?



I didn't find any bullets, but didn't look all that hard, instead just investigating the wounds more than anything else. I was surprised the first shot did not penetrate deeper. It did get into the lungs as exemplified by the spray of blood from the snout and that it all that it really needed to do. The 2nd shot was a through and through and broke the opposite side leg on exiting. The 4th shot drilled through the skull and into the shoulder, plowing a furrow between the shoulder blade and ribs. I am certainly not unhappy with the SST performance.



