1st Hog w Pulsar Trail XP50 Thermal Sight



My first hog with this scope also turned out to be my first tripod hog!



YouTube (Short URL) I am getting to test out this new sight from Pulsar. It has some neat features, one of which is my favorite Picture in Picture mode for aiming where you get a smaller zoomed image for pinpoint shooting and a larger, lower magnification image that provides a bigger FOV.My first hog with this scope also turned out to be my first tripod hog!