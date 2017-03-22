Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Hog Hunting
1 Sow, 6 Piglets and a Bobcat
1 Sow, 6 Piglets and a Bobcat
03-22-2017, 01:28 PM
Zen Archery
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 146
1 Sow, 6 Piglets and a Bobcat
6.5 Creedmoor and Hornady 123 SST combination continues to impress me.
The 123 SST's absolutely eviscerated the piglets and bobcat in this video.
First Bobcat for me. *Smelled like thyme?
Landowner was exhilarated I took out this entire sounder.
Click Here for Video
