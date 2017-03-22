1 Sow, 6 Piglets and a Bobcat

The 123 SST's absolutely eviscerated the piglets and bobcat in this video.

First Bobcat for me. *Smelled like thyme?

Landowner was exhilarated I took out this entire sounder.

