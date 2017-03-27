Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


ZEISS Offers Instant Saving During their Optics are everything Spring Fever Sales Promotion
Unread 03-27-2017, 02:25 PM
ZEISS Offers Instant Saving During their Optics are everything Spring Fever Sales Promotion
Carl Zeiss Sports Optics, the worlds leading manufacturer of high performance sports optics is kicking off their Spring Fever promotion by offering instant savings on their award-winning binoculars. Simply purchase any new Terra ED, Conquest HD or Victory SF Black binocular at a participating ZEISS retailer between March 24, 2017 and April 10, 2017 and get instant savings at the register.

Instant Savings are being offered on award-winning binoculars that have been recognized by some of North Americas most respected hunting publications.
ZEISS Instant Savings are as follows:

Terra ED Binoculars $50 instant savings
Conquest HD Binoculars $100 instant savings
Victory SF Binoculars $250 instant savings

Optics are everything - Spring Fever promotion offer; valid March 24  April 10, 2017. All purchases must be made from a ZEISS Authorized Dealer in the United States between promotional offer dates. For full promotion details, visit www.zeiss.com/sports-optics/springfeverpromotion .

For more information on ZEISS award winning products, please visit us at www.zeiss.com/us/sports-optics or
join us at facebook.com/CarlZeissHuntingUS.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

